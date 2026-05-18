Orascom Construction and Trojan Construction Holding, a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding, have signed an agreement to provide Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services for large-scale water infrastructure projects across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Everwater for Treatment Systems, an equally owned company with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, will combine the two companies’ technical expertise, financial strength and delivery capabilities to deliver complex, large-scale water projects, Orascom, which trades on the Abu Dhabi and the Egyptian stock exchanges, said in a statement.

The new venture is in the final stages of negotiations for a 300,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) desalination plant in the region, the statement said, without providing further details.

Orascom has developed and operates more than 17 million m3/day of combined water, wastewater, and desalination capacity in the MEA region.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.