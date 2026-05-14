Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) has launched a request for proposal (RFP) for technical consultancy services related to development of new gas-fired Independent Power Projects (IPPs) in Oman.

According to the tender notice, the appointed consultant will act as technical adviser for development of gas-fired Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects, which are expected to use combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology with total generation capacity of up to 2,800 megawatts (MW).

Tender purchase period is from 13 May 2026 to 20 May 2026 with a bid submission deadline of 17 June 2026 at 12:00 PM Oman time.

The consultant will be required to support the development of the new projects, the notice added.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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