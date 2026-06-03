The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) have opened bids for Al Khairan Phase 1 Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project, local Arabic language daily Al-Rai reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper quoted MEWRE Undersecretary Adel Al-Zamel as saying that two bids received for the project, which comprises an 1,800-megawatt (MW) power plant and a 125 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) desalination plant.

According to the report, bids were submitted by:

A consortium led by the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), including A. H. Al Sagar & Brothers and JERA

A consortium led by ACWA Power with Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC)

The report said the technical evaluation process is expected to take approximately one month, after which financial bids will be opened.

Three consortia and two companies were prequalified to bid for the project.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 31 August 2025 with the bid submission deadline postponed thrice from 31 December 2025 to 31 March 2026, and thereafter to 30 April 2026, and finally to 31 May 2026.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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