Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) together with Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) has extended the bid submission date for Al Khairan Phase 1 Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project to 30 April 2026, according to a report by local Arabic language newspaper Al-Jarida.

Arabic-language local daily Al-Jarida, citing Ministry sources, reported that “the bid submission deadline for the Al Khairan power plant project tender has been extended by an additional month, to the end of April instead of the end of March.”

The previous deadline of 31 March had already been pushed from the original 31 December 2025 submission date.

Al Khairan Phase 1 IWPP comprises a 1,800 megawatt (MW) power plant and a 125 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) desalination plant.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) was officially issued to the three prequalified consortia and two qualified companies on 31 August 2025.

The prequalified consortia are:

A consortium led by UAE-based Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), which includes Kuwait’s A. H. Al Sagar & Brothers and Japan’s JERA.

A consortium led Saudi Arabia’s ACWA, which includes Kuwait’s Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC).

China Power International Holding-led consortium with Malaysia’s Malakoff International and Saudi’s Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons.

The qualified companies are Qatar’s Nebras and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

The project is located adjacent to the southern border of the existing Az Zour power and desalination plant, 100km south of Kuwait City.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. (HEISCO) signed a contract worth $186.6 million with the MEWRE for works related to the Al-Khairan and Al Zour power plants.

The Aljarida report, published mid-March 2026, had also noted that MEWRE was engaged in talks with the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) to secure up to 1,800MW of electricity imports from April to end of June to support grid stability during the peak summer season.

Kuwait’s power and water desalination plants were repeatedly attacked and damaged during the recent war involving US-Israel and Iran.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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