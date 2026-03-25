Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. (HEISCO) said on Wednesday that it has signed a contract worth 57.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($186.6 million) with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) for works related to the Al-Khairan and Al Zour power plants

The contract, with duration of 30 months, covers the supply, execution, commissioning and maintenance of [fuel] lines feeding the Al-Khairan power plant, along with development of fuel-receiving infrastructure for the Al-Zour [power] plant, the company said in a disclosure.

The award letter for the tender, numbered MEW 41/2022/2023, was issued in January 2026.

Zawya Projects previously reported that Kuwait had extended the bid submission deadline for Al-Khairan Phase 1 Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project to 31 March 2026. The project will be fueled by a combination of LNG, high-pressure natural gas with gas oil as backup fuel.

The Request for Proposals for the IWPP project was issued in September 2025 to prequalified bidders.

Wastewater services acquisition

HEISCO also announced it has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Pure Works & Services Company for about KWD 7.3 million ($24 million). The company said Pure Works operates in construction and maintenance of wastewater treatment plants, sewer networks and pumping stations. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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