Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said it has won a tender to construct lines feeding Al-Khairan power plant and to develop infrastructure for fuel-receiving systems at the Al-Zour plant.
The contract, valued at 57.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($186.13 million), was awarded by the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy, the Kuwait-listed company said in a statement on Monday.
The work scope includes supply, execution, commissioning and maintenance.
The company’s tender price was the third lowest, the statement added.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
