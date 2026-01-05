Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said it has won a tender to construct lines feeding Al-Khairan power plant and to develop infrastructure for fuel-receiving systems at the Al-Zour plant.

The contract, valued at 57.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($186.13 million), was awarded by the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy, the Kuwait-listed company said in a statement on Monday.

The work scope includes supply, execution, commissioning and maintenance.

The company’s tender price was the third lowest, the statement added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

