Al Jouf Cement Company has awarded a contract to ALTEC Limited for the design, supply and installation of electrical connection works.



The scope of work for the 27.8 million Saudi riyal ($7.41 million) contract includes the design, supply, and installation of electrical interconnection works for its plant in Turaif under the Ministry of Energy-led Liquid Fuel Displacement programme, on a turnkey basis.



The contract duration is six months, the cement producer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The project is expected to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions associated with electricity generation at Al Jouf Cement’s facilities.

Commercial operations are expected to start in the first quarter of 2027, the statement said.

The liquid fuel displacement programme aims to displace up to one million barrels of liquid fuels across the agriculture, industry and utilities sectors by 2030.

( Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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