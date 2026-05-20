Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) is expected to award the contract for installation of medium and low-voltage power lines and civil works in the Shaqaya (Shagaya) in Al Jahra Governorate in the third quarter of 2026.

The tender for ‘Supply, Installation and Construction of 11kV Medium Tension and Low Tension Overhead Lines and Related Civil Works in the Shaqaya Area’ was issued on 24 August 2025.

“The original bid submission deadline of 5 April 2026 was later extended to 3 May 2026,” the source said, adding that contract award is expected in August 2026.

The Shaqaya (Shagaya) area hosts the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park (SREP) project, a key element of Kuwait’s plan to generate 15 percent of its energy by using renewable sources by 2030.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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