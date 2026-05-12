Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is likely to award the tender for 132kV cable networks for eight 132/11kV substations across Dubai in the second quarter, a source aware of the details said

The project covers NASGRDNS, WILDS, MRKZMALI, HAIZABEL, ESKNKWNJ, MDNTAWIR, WAHAMESM and MDNTLTFA substations.

The tender was issued on 21 November 2025, with bid submissions closing on 10 February 2026.

“The contract award is expected in May 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 132kV cable networks and associated works

“The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027, the source added.

The tender attracted multiple contractors and bids as follows:

1. AASA Middle East Contracting - approximately $116 million

2. Centaur Electro-Mechanical Contracting - approximately $106 million

3. ARAR Group - approximately $65 million (Sections E, F, G and H only)

4. Civil and Electrical Projects Contracting Company (Cepco) - approximately $85 million

5. Danway Electrical & Mechanical Engineering - approximately $25 million (partial offer for Sections A, E and G)

6. Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company - approximately $41 million (partial offer for Sections D, E and F)

7. General Enterprises Company - approximately $47 million (Sections A, B, G and H)

8. Green Oasis General Contracting - approximately $57 million (Sections E, F and G)

9. Mannai Trading Company - approximately $88 million

10. Saudi Modern Company for Metals Cables and Plastic Industries -approximately $115 million

11. Site Technology Ltd - approximately $45 million (Sections A, C, D and E)

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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