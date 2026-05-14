Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Wednesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders in the Middle East for development of extra-high-voltage substations.

The company said in a stock exchange statement the contracts involve construction of one 380 kilovolt (kV) substation, and two 132kV substations.

The projects were awarded by undisclosed clients on a turnkey basis.

The contract values were not given, but L&T puts the value of “significant” orders between INR 10 billion – INR 25 billion ($104.20- $260.7 million).

These high-capacity substations will ensure availability of reliable power to large load centres and decongest grids, thereby enabling them to meet the growing demands, the statement said.

It added that the projects will be executed under stringent delivery timelines.

The Middle East accounted for 40 percent of L&T’s total order book of 7,403 billion Indian rupees ($78.46 billion) as of 31 March 2026.

(1 US Dollar = 95.90 Indian rupees)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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