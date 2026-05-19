Egypt is advancing an initiative to produce 200 megawatts of solar energy for state-owned industrial facilities as part of a broader drive to implement structural reforms and secure the financial sustainability of state assets.

The developments were outlined on Monday during discussions between Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Issa and Chitose Noguchi, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Egypt, at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Noguchi detailed the UNDP’s provision of technical assistance for Egypt’s green transition and renewable energy projects, specifically highlighting the 200-megawatt solar initiative aimed at promoting the energy transition within state-owned industrial facilities.

Addressing the country’s macroeconomic strategy, Issa stated that the government’s primary objective is to maintain stability by ensuring the sustainability of fiscal and monetary policy, enhancing economic governance, and supporting the private sector. He noted that state policies are designed to stimulate the private sector, expand its participation, and encourage it to lead sustainable economic growth, thereby enhancing the competitiveness, productivity, efficiency, and transparency of the Egyptian economy.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed to the State Ownership Policy document, which he said maximises the private sector’s role as a fundamental partner in achieving growth, creating employment opportunities, and boosting Egypt’s regional and international competitiveness. He added that ongoing structural reforms targeting economic authorities are intended to improve their performance, elevate institutional efficiency, and secure the financial sustainability of various state-owned assets.

Emphasising the government’s support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and reviewing efforts to expedite procedures for investors, Issa said: “The entrepreneurship file is a fundamental pillar for supporting growth, and all national entities are working to facilitate various procedures for innovative projects, provide incentives for them, and provide a stimulating enabling environment for the growth of startups and enable them to play their role in accelerating development.”

In response, Noguchi expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts. “We are keen to deepen cooperation with Egypt in the future,” she said.

Noguchi confirmed that the UNDP supports the achievement of sustainable development goals in Egypt by backing economic governance policies, structural reforms, development financing, private sector support, institutional capacity building, and the green transition.

Discussing the programme’s expertise in encouraging startups, Noguchi highlighted its cooperation with the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise Development Agency. She stressed that the UNDP focuses on providing technical support to improve the enabling environment for SMEs, applying global standards to facilitate access to financing tools and knowledge to foster sustainable growth.

Concluding the talks, Issa asserted that the ultimate objective of the government’s measures is to raise citizens’ living standards, noting the UNDP’s important role in supporting this aim.

“All economic activities and policies aim to improve the quality of life of the citizen,” Issa said.

The meeting was also attended by Samar Al-Ahdal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates for International Cooperation; Mohamed Bayumi, Assistant Resident Representative and Head of the Climate Change and Environment Programme at UNDP Egypt; and Reham Youssef, Policy and Partnerships Team Leader at UNDP Egypt.

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