SHARJAH - The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has reported strong foreign direct investment performance in 2025, with the emirate recording a 45 percent year-on-year increase in project numbers, an 8.8 percent rise in capital investment, and 25.7 percent growth in job creation compared with 2024.

Capital investment reached AED7.74 billion in 2025, with Sharjah attracting 142 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, up from 98 in 2024. The projects generated 5,673 new jobs, compared with 4,514 in the previous year, reflecting the emirate’s ability to attract high-quality investments with direct economic impact.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said Sharjah’s economic development is closely linked to quality of life, service development, and creating a stable environment that supports society and the economy.

"The emirate’s continued growth across investment indicators reflects a clear development vision that places social and economic impact on a unified path, within an integrated ecosystem driven by institutions across both the public and private sectors," she said.

Sheikha Bodour added that the growth was contributing to expanding opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs, and high-quality projects, while strengthening Sharjah’s ability to attract investments that support innovation and sustainable job creation.

The broader investment landscape reflects a dynamic and well-integrated economic ecosystem. Sharjah recorded a total of 331 domestic and foreign investment projects in 2025, representing combined investments of AED12.8 billion and the creation of 11,898 jobs, highlighting the scale and diversity of economic activity across the emirate.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said the 2025 FDI indicators reflected Sharjah’s progress as a reliable investment destination supported by strong economic sectors, a flexible regulatory environment, efficient infrastructure, and its ability to attract high-quality projects aligned with sustainable growth objectives.

He said that the composition of the total investment projects in the emirate shows a clear balance between new market entrants and expansion linked to the reinvestment of existing businesses.

Al Musharrkh added that the emirate recorded 188 domestic investments, 96 projects across new forms of investments, and 47 greenfield projects in 2025, demonstrating confidence in Sharjah’s business environment and its ability to stimulate growth while continuing to attract new investment.

Food and beverages led all sectors, accounting for 28 percent of total projects, followed by consumer products at 20 percent, reflecting strong domestic and regional demand.

Investment also extended across business services, industrial equipment, logistics, technology, and manufacturing, underscoring the breadth of FDI activity across both production-based and service-driven sectors that support diversity and sources of income.

Approximately 75 percent of investment projects are already operational within the emirate, signalling a shift from announced investments to realised economic output, according to the report.

Sharjah’s FDI landscape also reflects strong geographic diversification, with investments originating from key markets including India, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside regional inflows.

The investment data and insights referenced in this report, sourced from ‘fDi Markets’, the Financial Times’ leading database for cross border greenfield investments, position Sharjah’s performance within a trusted global benchmark, underscoring the emirate’s rising profile among the world’s most effectual investment destinations.