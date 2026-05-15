EagleRock Land secured a valuation of about $3 ​billion after the ⁠Permian landowner's shares rose 24.3% in their New York Stock Exchange ‌debut on Thursday, signaling solid investor demand for energy sector offerings.

The Houston-based company's stock opened at $23 ​apiece, compared with the $18.50 offer price. It sold 17.3 million shares in its IPO to ​raise $320.1 million.

The ​debut comes as the Middle East conflict — which has triggered one of the greatest-ever global energy shocks — drives up crude prices and lifts ⁠interest in U.S. assets, prompting more oil and gas companies to pursue market listings.

AI chipmaker Cerebras Systems, Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust and Fervo Energy have each raised more than $1 billion this week, signaling new-found momentum in new listings.

The scale ​and breadth ‌of activity ⁠confirm that investor confidence ⁠in new issuance has returned, said Lukas Muehlbauer, IPOX research associate.

"Demand is strongest for ​companies tied to structural themes such as artificial intelligence, ‌power demand, energy security and infrastructure, and blockbuster ⁠deals like Cerebras show that the window is wide open," Muehlbauer added.

EagleRock owns and controls land in the Delaware and Midland portions of the Permian, the heart of the U.S. shale industry in Texas and New Mexico, as well as infrastructure to handle water used in the hydraulic fracturing process, according to its website.

The company generates revenue by leasing these assets and resource rights to energy producers and emerging industries, with Chevron, Devon Energy, ‌EOG Resources and Exxon Mobil among those drilling on its ⁠land or holding permits to do so.

Its public ​market peers include Permian-focused LandBridge and its water infrastructure affiliate WaterBridge .

As of the last close, LandBridge shares had gained nearly 300% from their June 2024 IPO ​price, while ‌WaterBridge shares were up almost 45% from their offering price ⁠since listing in September.

(Reporting by Pragyan ​Kalita and Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)