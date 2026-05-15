Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has announced the reconstitution of its Index Committee, in accordance with Board Resolution No. (11) issued during the first meeting of 2026.

The reconstituted Index Committee is chaired by Mansour Rashid Al Khater, with members including Sheikh Jassim bin Abdullah Al Thani, Abdullah Mohammed Al Ansari, Abdullah Hashim Al Sada, Dhubia Saad Al Kubaisi, Fatima Abdullah Al Emadi, and Dr. Alanoud Ali Al Maadid.

A representative from the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) will participate as an observer on the committee.

The reconstitution of the Index Committee underscores the QSE's ongoing commitment to enhancing governance, transparency, and institutional oversight of market indices.

These efforts aim to strengthen investor and market confidence while improving market efficiency and development in line with best practices.

QSE indices serve as a vital benchmark for investors, market participants, and listed companies, functioning as a key tool for measuring market performance across various sectors.

The restructuring of the Index Committee reflects the QSE's dedication to establishing a transparent and structured institutional framework for index management, thereby boosting investor confidence and supporting the continued growth of Qatar's capital market.

The QSE will issue a market notice regarding the semi-annual index review, in line with approved index review procedures.

This notice, published quarterly, forms part of the exchange's commitment to providing market participants with timely and relevant information, further enhancing transparency and communication.

The QSE affirmed that ongoing development of its index governance framework is integral to its broader strategy to enhance market infrastructure, improve investor access to market information, and support the growth and competitiveness of Qatar's capital market.

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