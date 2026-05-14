Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 8,178.76 points, marking a decrease of 106.5 points, or 1.28%,compared to the last trading session, which closed at 8,285.22 points.

The total trading value reached RO 39,089,554, representing a drop of 15.9% from the previous trading session, which recorded RO 46,497,024.

According to the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 0.689% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 37.90 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 4,846,000, accounting for 12.40% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 6,789,000, or 17.37%.Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 1,943,000, representing a 4.97%decline.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).