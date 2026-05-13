Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index gained 13.41 points, or 0.13%, at the start of Wednesday's trading, up to 10,537 points compared to the previous session's closing, backed by four sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Telecoms sector by 0.93%, Industrials (+0.26%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.13%), and Real Estate (+0.06%).

Meanwhile, the performance was negative for Banks and Financial Services (-0.03%), Transportation (-0.08%), and Insurance (-1.02%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 54.212 million, with 23.407 million shares traded in 3,272 transactions.

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