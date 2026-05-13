Arab Finance: Al Tawfeek Leasing Company (A.T. Lease) reported a 1.24% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in consolidated net profits, excluding minority shareholders' rights, for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, earning EGP 41.582 million, versus EGP 41.071 million, a disclosure revealed.

Total operating revenues reached EGP 433.218 million from January through March this year, compared to EGP 448.417 million over the same period the year prior.

Likewise, the company’s standalone net profits after tax rose to EGP 41.51 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 41.075 million in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues fell to EGP 433.179 million from EGP 448.383 million.

Established in 2005, the company provides a variety of international innovative leasing solutions using the provisions of Islamic Shariaa and according to the best international standards. The Company offers its products under the categories of financial lease/capital, true lease, structured lease, and vendor lease.