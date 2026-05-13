Union Properties has delivered a strong start to 2026, reporting solid revenue growth and improved profitability in the first quarter, as the company advances into a new phase of accelerated growth.

Revenue for the period increased by 66 per cent to AED271.4 million ($73.9 million), compared to AED163.2 million ($44.44 million) in Q1 2025, reflecting sustained demand across the company’s portfolio and the continued optimisation of its income-generating assets. Gross profit increased to AED58.4 million, up 37 per cent year-on-year from AED42.8 million, driven by operational efficiencies, and improved asset performance.

Net profit reached AED11.8 million for the quarter, underscoring the company’s strengthened financial position and its ability to consistently translate operational gains into bottom-line growth.

Eng Amer Khansaheb, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Union Properties, said: “Q1 2026 marks a clear step forward for Union Properties. With a deleveraged balance sheet and restored shareholder returns, we are now operating from a position of strength and focus. Our performance reflects disciplined execution and a continued focus on efficiency and value creation. As we move ahead, we are accelerating development, unlocking portfolio value, and positioning the company for scalable, sustainable growth within Dubai’s evolving Real Estate market.”

Building on this momentum, the company remains focused on scaling its development pipeline, unlocking value across its portfolio, and delivering sustainable, high-quality growth in Dubai’s dynamic Real Estate landscape, it said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

