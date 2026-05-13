Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 8,285.22 points, marking a decrease of 28.5 points, or 0.34%, comparedto the last trading session, which closed at 8,313.76 points.

The total trading value reached RO 46,497,024, representing a drop of 25% from the previous trading session, which recorded RO 62,012,117.

According to the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 0.144% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 38.16 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 5,429,000, accounting for 11.68% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 5,438,000, or 11.70%.Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 9,000, representing a 0.02% decline.

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