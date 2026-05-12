Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Monday's trading session down 32.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to settle at 10,631.25 points.

A total of 158.26 million shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QAR 477.08 million through 26,312 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 22 companies advanced, while 28 companies declined, and four companies remained unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 634.98 billion, compared to QAR 637.41 billion in the previous session.

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