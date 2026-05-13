Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led boutique developer, has commenced the handover of Ellington House II in Dubai Hills Estate, alongside Arbor View in Arjan, marking continued delivery across key residential communities.

These milestones come at a time when delivery performance plays an increasingly important role in shaping market confidence, the developer said.

Recent market data has highlighted sustained year-on-year growth in both transaction volumes and values, driven largely by strong off-plan activity and continued investor confidence. At the same time, more than 8,000 new residential units were delivered during Q1 2026, supporting steady expansion in supply and helping to meet ongoing demand.

The handover of Ellington House II follows the earlier completion of Ellington House I, strengthening Ellington’s presence within Dubai Hills Estate and building on its growing portfolio within the master-planned community. Ellington House I has already demonstrated strong post-handover performance, with no major snagging observed at handover, reinforcing both build quality and long-term value. Over the past three months, the project has recorded rental prices approximately 28% higher than the market average price, it said.

At the same time, Ellington House III and IV continue to progress steadily, reflecting ongoing construction momentum and a disciplined approach to development across multiple phases.

The completion of Arbor View represents Ellington’s first delivered project in Arjan, marking an important step in the company’s expansion into emerging residential locations across Dubai. The development introduces a design-led residential offering within a community that continues to attract end-users seeking well-connected and evolving neighbourhoods, the company said.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: “The handover of Ellington House II and Arbor View reflects our continued focus on delivery and consistency across our developments. Markets will always evolve, but what remains constant is the importance of execution, particularly as buyers become more deliberate in their assessment of value. As we expand into new communities, our priority is to ensure that each project is completed with the same level of attention to design, quality, and detail, because maintaining that consistency is ultimately what builds long-term trust with our homeowners and investors.”

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