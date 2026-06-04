The UAE is continuing to attract capital, supported by its relative stability, favourable tax and business environments, and safe-haven positioning, Archers Valuation & Advisory has said.

"What we are seeing is not a withdrawal of capital from the UAE market. If anything, the UAE continues to attract capital during periods of regional uncertainty. The approach to risk has become more disciplined," Managing Partner Rus Kolinko said in a statement.

Investors and lenders, especially in real estate sector, are becoming more selective around asset quality, income durability, refinancing exposure and execution risk as regional geopolitical, macroeconomic and financing conditions continue to evolve.

"This is contributing to stronger demand for independent valuation and technical due diligence advice, especially in refinancing, restructuring, institutional acquisitions and transactions involving complex ownership structures," Kolinko said.

Technical due diligence is becoming more risk-focused, with investors paying closer attention to operational resilience, future capex, regulatory risks, ESG considerations and long-term asset performance, he stated.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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