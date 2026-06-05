DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to strengthen its role in supporting local and global efforts to protect the environment through an integrated portfolio of projects and initiatives that reduce carbon emissions, enhance resource efficiency and accelerate the transition towards clean energy and a green economy.

World Environment Day, observed annually on 5th June and held this year under the theme "Now For Climate", highlights that environmental protection is a strategic necessity closely linked to the future of development, quality of life and the preservation of natural resources for future generations.

“Guided by the vision and directives of our wise leadership, we apply an integrated approach that places sustainability at the core of all our plans, projects and initiatives through investing in pioneering projects in clean and renewable energy, improving resource efficiency and developing innovative solutions that support the achievement of net zero,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer said that DEWA is fully committed to complying with the highest local, federal and international standards and specifications across all its projects and operations. This commitment reinforces an integrated environmental system that protects natural resources, reduces waste and preserves biodiversity, embodying DEWA’s pioneering approach to environmental sustainability and climate action.

DEWA implements projects and initiatives that reflect its strong commitment to embedding environmental sustainability within its organisational and operational model. These efforts support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, implemented by DEWA, is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer model, with a planned production capacity exceeding 8,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. Its current capacity stands at 3,860MW, using the latest photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies.

The share of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix is expected to reach 36 percent by 2030, compared to 25 percent in the original plan, helping to avoid more than 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The Green Hydrogen project is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to use solar energy to produce hydrogen, store it and convert it back into electricity, in addition to other applications.

The project produces approximately 20 kilogrammes of hydrogen per hour, with the storage tank capable of holding up to 240 kilogrammes. The plant, designed as a flexible platform for testing future hydrogen applications, uses hydrogen to generate electricity through a generator with a capacity of around 300 kilowatts.

The 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta is the first of its kind in the GCC region, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years.

DEWA launched the Green Charger initiative in 2014 to develop an integrated charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), supporting green mobility and aligning with Dubai’s vision to be the smartest and happiest city in the world. The network comprises more than 2,223 charging points across Dubai, developed in collaboration with DEWA’s partners.

Charging services are available to registered customers while unregistered users can charge their EVs through the guest mode feature. Charging stations can be located via DEWA’s website, smart app and 14 other digital platforms.

DEWA applies the highest international and local standards for green buildings across all its assets and is committed to improving the efficiency of resource use, including energy and water, throughout the building lifecycle. DEWA currently has 10 green buildings certified to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards.

Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, has been built to be the tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building in the world. The building has been designed to achieve the LEED Platinum and WELL Gold certifications. The building incorporates advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things, big and open data and AI, alongside the latest renewable energy solutions.