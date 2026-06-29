Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has reviewed progress on coastal protection projects designed to reduce the impact of climate change on the country’s shoreline, as part of efforts to safeguard infrastructure and promote sustainable development.

Water Resources Minister Hani Sewilam chaired a meeting with senior ministry officials, representatives of the Egyptian Shore Protection Authority, and experts from the National Water Research Center to assess ongoing projects.

The review focused on initiatives aimed at strengthening the resilience of coastal areas against environmental and climate-related challenges, while protecting urban, economic, and development zones along Egypt’s coastline.

Sewilam emphasized that Egypt’s coasts are strategic national assets, hosting concentrated urban communities, development projects, and economic activities. He stressed the need for integrated scientific planning to preserve them.

He noted that climate change requires expanded coastal monitoring, scientific studies, and forecasting tools to support decision-making and reduce risks to vulnerable areas, infrastructure, and investments.

The minister also highlighted the importance of ensuring that new coastal works respect the natural characteristics of beaches to preserve shoreline dynamics and avoid unintended impacts on neighboring areas. He called for strict compliance with technical and environmental standards governing marine activities to balance economic development with environmental protection.

According to the ministry, Egypt will continue updating coastal management mechanisms and regulatory procedures to strengthen its capacity to respond to future climate-related challenges and advance sustainable coastal development.

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