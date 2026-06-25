AMMAN — Renewable energy systems connected to the Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO) grid surpassed 40,329 systems by the end of 2025, with total installed capacity exceeding 716 megawatts, according to company data.

JEPCO said around 2,202 new systems were connected to the grid during 2025, according to figures reported by Al Mamlaka TV.

Monthly data showed that January recorded the highest new capacity additions at 7.33MW, followed by November with 5.53MW, while December recorded the lowest at 1.57MW.

Installed renewable energy capacity has grown significantly over the past decade, rising from just 0.003MW in 2012 to 716.605MW in 2025. Capacity increased gradually in earlier years, reaching 67.54MW in 2016 before accelerating in subsequent years.

JEPCO said that it continues to approve and connect renewable energy projects in line with sector regulations, aiming to expand the use of clean energy and increase the share of renewables in the national electricity grid.

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