AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA) on Thursday signed a land lease agreement to establish a green ammonia production facility in southern Aqaba.

The agreement was signed in the presence of ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali, Senator Sharhabeel Madi and members of the Board of Commissioners, according to an ASEZA statement.

ASEZA Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment Mohammad Abu Omar and JGA Chief Executive Officer Wael Suleiman signed the agreement.

Abu Omar described the project as a landmark investment that reflects ASEZA's strategy to attract sustainable, environmentally friendly industries.

He said the project would strengthen Aqaba's position as a regional hub for clean energy and green fuel production and exports, while supporting Jordan's transition to a green economy and enhancing the city's international competitiveness.

He added that the project marks a significant step toward transforming Aqaba into a sustainable green city through the adoption of advanced low-emission technologies.

It is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases, contributing to local development and the national economy, the statement said.

Suleiman said that the project is the Kingdom's first commercial green ammonia production facility and will be located in a strategic industrial zone adjacent to the Port of Aqaba. The complex is designed to produce up to 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.

He added that the facility will operate entirely on renewable energy generated by a 550-megawatt solar power plant, supported by advanced energy storage systems, eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

According to Suleiman, the project is currently undergoing Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), with financial close targeted for 2027.

He noted that Aqaba's strategic location, advanced infrastructure and world-class port facilities position the city as an ideal gateway for exporting green ammonia to European and Asian markets, reinforcing Jordan's role in global clean energy supply chains.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).