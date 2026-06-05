Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,657.96 points, marking a drop of 13.47 points, or 0.176%, comparedto the last trading session, which closed at 7,671.43 points.

The total trading value reached RO 17,962,559, representing a decline of 47.36% from the previous trading session, which recorded RO 34,121,518.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 0.168% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 36.74 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 3,349,000, accounting for 18.64% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 3,303,000, or 18.39%.Net non-Omani investment increased by RO 46,000, representing a 0.25% drop.

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