Muscat --- MuscatStock Exchange "MSX 30" index today closed at 7,489.17 points, down93.1 points, or 1.23 percent, from the previous session's close of 7,582.24 points.

Trading value rose to RO 33.38million, an increase of 17.7 percent from RO 28.36 million recorded in the lastsession, according to the MSX's report.

Market capitalisation declined by0.489 percent from the previous trading day to approximately RO 36.52 billion.

Non‑Omani investors recordedpurchases worth RO 2.54 million, accounting for 7.62 percent of total tradingvalue, while sales reached RO 3.15 million, or 9.46 percent. Net non‑Omaniinvestment consequently fell by RO 0.61 million, or 1.83 percent.

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