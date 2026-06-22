Wakan – Access to one of Oman’s most scenic mountain destinations is set for a major upgrade after the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority awarded a RO6.99mn contract to build the road leading to Wakan village in South Batinah.

The project is expected to unlock new economic and tourism opportunities in the area while improving connectivity for residents and visitors.

The development includes construction of a 6.5km main road and a 2.2km link road connecting Wakan and Al Fawarah villages, bringing the total length of roads to be built to 8.7km.

Additional works include installation of 260 streetlights and construction of 27 box culverts to improve drainage and enhance road safety throughout the year.

Masoud bin Said Al Hashmi, Governor of South Batinah, said the project is a significant addition to the governorate’s infrastructure network and will improve links between mountain communities and residential areas, reducing travel times and increasing accessibility.

He added that the road will support economic activity by facilitating the movement of goods and services, encouraging investment and creating opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

The project is also expected to boost tourism in Wakan, a mountain village renowned for its terraced farms, dramatic landscapes and cooler climate. The destination has become increasingly popular among domestic and international visitors seeking nature-based experiences.

Al Hashmi said the road will improve access to essential services and enhance the visitor experience, helping to support local businesses and community development.

The road project is part of a wider vision to develop Wakan as an integrated tourism destination. Planned developments include infrastructure upgrades, water supply projects, a cable car system, guest lodges and adventure tourism attractions aimed at positioning the village among Oman’s leading mountain tourism hubs.

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