The Bukha waterfront development project in Musandam Governorate has reached approximately 95 per cent completion, covering a total area of around 26,000 square metres, as part of ongoing government efforts to enhance comprehensive development and optimise the use of the governorate’s coastal and natural assets.

The project is one of the key strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening tourism, recreational and service infrastructure in the Wilayat of Bukha. It is expected to contribute to boosting the local economy, improving quality of life for residents and visitors, and reinforcing the wilayat’s position as an emerging tourist destination within Musandam.

Mohammed bin Saif Al Jabri, Assistant Director General of Musandam Municipality, said the project will serve as an integrated tourism destination for both visitors to Bukha and the wider governorate. He noted that it will help attract beachgoers, stimulate economic, tourism and social activity, and provide a suitable environment for sports and recreational activities, while encouraging healthier lifestyles.

He added that the development includes a range of facilities and services, such as an 800-metre promenade, commercial kiosks, a boat rental facility, a modern seaside restaurant, a children’s play area, decorative fountains, landscaped green spaces, tree-planting zones, shaded seating areas, and supporting service amenities.

Al Jabri further explained that the project represents a qualitative leap in the development of tourism infrastructure in Musandam, enhancing the aesthetic and urban appeal of the coastal area while providing spaces for marine activities and community events.

He also noted that the waterfront project aligns with broader tourism development objectives in the governorate, reinforcing Musandam’s position as a comprehensive tourism destination that blends natural landscapes with modern facilities. It is also expected to generate new investment opportunities, support small and medium-sized enterprises through commercial outlets, and stimulate both tourism and local economic activity.