MUSCAT - Motorists and passengers heading to their destinations in Muscat Governorate face daily suffering as traffic congestion worsens with every passing year with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology devising short-term and long-term plans to implement appropriate solutions to the issue.

The daily commute experienced by thousands of employees, students, visitors and workers begins in the early morning hours as vehicles crawl to their destinations across the governorate.

Eng Hamdan bin Amer al Issai, Head of the Roads Design, Research, and Development Department at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, affirmed that the ministry is working in coordination and integration with relevant authorities to study and analyse current and future traffic patterns and develop infrastructure projects that support smooth traffic flow. This is being achieved through the implementation of several strategic projects, most notably the Muscat Expressway expansion project and the Al Mouj area development project and its associated roads.

Al Issai noted that the most prominent challenges are the rapid growth in population and vehicle numbers over the past years, in addition to the concentration of many residential, commercial and service activities and workplaces in specific locations. He explained that the relevant authorities are implementing a package of integrated solutions that include developing main roads and intersections, improving connectivity between entrances and exits, addressing traffic bottlenecks, utilising intelligent traffic management systems, and supporting public transport projects.

Al Issai noted that the ministry, in coordination with relevant authorities, is adopting an integrated approach that combines immediate solutions with long-term strategic solutions to address the traffic congestion issue in Muscat Governorate. In the short term, several traffic and engineering improvements are underway to enhance the efficiency of the existing road network.

In the long term, the ministry continues to implement and develop strategic road projects that accommodate anticipated urban and population growth. This includes supporting and developing the public transport system and enhancing its integration with the road network, promoting sustainable transport solutions, and aligning urban planning with future transport needs.

The ministry oversees several important strategic projects, most notably the Muscat Expressway expansion project, the Al Mouj development project and its associated section of 18 November Road, and the Burj Al Sahwa roundabout development project and its associated roads. These projects aim to increase the capacity of the road network and improve connectivity between main thoroughfares and residential, commercial, and service areas. The ministry has also adopted a partnership approach with the private sector by introducing a number of investment projects, most notably the Bausher-Al Amerat-Al Taiyeen Tunnel Project and the Al Maabilah-Thumayd Road Project. These projects would provide alternative routes and distribute traffic on the road network more efficiently, thus reducing traffic congestion and raising the level of service.

Al Issai said that addressing traffic congestion requires continuous integration and coordination among various relevant government agencies, given its connection to several aspects including urban planning, road infrastructure development, traffic management, public transportation, and the distribution of activities and services within the governorate.

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