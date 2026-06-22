MUSCAT - In a move reflecting national trends towards enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector and expanding its contribution to economic development, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), represented by its Franchise Centre, launched the fifth edition of its Franchise Programme under the auspice of Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Minister of Economy.

The Franchise Programme comes within the framework of the Chamber's efforts to improve the business environment, support economic diversification, and strengthen partnerships in economic development across the governorates, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The programme aims to establish a franchise culture among business owners in the Sultanate of Oman, enable scalable Omani brands to access regional and international markets, enhance investment opportunities and business partnerships, and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in achieving sustainable growth, creating jobs, and stimulating the national economy.

The launch ceremony witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding and strategic support agreements to enhance the program's outcomes. The Chamber signed an MoU with Oman Oil Marketing Company to provide ten locations at its filling stations in various governorates to host programme projects, in addition to allocating advertising space on the company's digital screens to support the promotion of participating brands. A framework support agreement was also signed with Shell Oman Marketing Company, which includes allocating $5,000 to support the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Egypt Franchise Exhibition, in addition to making 19 locations at the company's filling stations available to program participants.

In the same context, the Chamber signed a cooperation agreement with LuLu Group to study the allocation of between five and twelve retail units in both Al Muzn Mall and Nizwa Grand Mall to brands eligible under the programme, as well as exploring additional opportunities in Barka Grand Centre and Salalah Grand Mall.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of 62 franchise agreements for a number of Omani brands in seven countries, including Oman, US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Ecuador.

Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman - OCCI Board, said the programme contributes to creating new investment opportunities, enhancing the efficiency of national companies, and promoting their adoption of best practices and international standards, which will positively impact economic growth and generate more commercial and investment opportunities.

Eng Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Chairman of the Franchise Center Committee, explained that the programme offers a comprehensive package of services, including evaluation and specialized consultations, preparation of operational manuals, development of financial models, marketing of investment opportunities, in addition to specialized training programs and workshops.

Al Saadi added that the center aims to empower 300 Omani brands and increase the market value of both franchisor and franchisee brands to RO 1 billion, with a focus on preparing them for expansion both within the Sultanate and internationally.

He revealed the program's international expansion, aiming to reach 22 countries worldwide, build a network of over 150 international franchisors, and attract more than 220 investors and partners from various markets, thus enhancing the global reach of Omani brands.

The fifth edition is scheduled to begin in September 2026 and will run for eight months, aiming to develop 26 Omani brands through a series of lectures, workshops, and specialized consulting sessions. The program also includes developing regulatory frameworks and performance indicators, enhancing franchise systems for participating companies, and conducting field visits and awareness sessions in various governorates. This will contribute to strengthening the readiness of Omani brands to expand and compete in regional and international markets.

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