MUSCAT - Al Sharqiyah South Governorate has reviewed a digital platform for investment opportunities developed in-house as part of its ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and support economic development across the governorate.

The platform was presented by the Executive Team for Digital Transformation in collaboration with the Planning and Investment Department, under the chairmanship of Eng Abdullah bin Saif al Araimi, Head of the Executive Team for Digital Transformation, and in the presence of officials and specialists from relevant departments.

Designed to serve as a unified investment database, the platform aims to identify, document and showcase investment opportunities across the governorate’s wilayats. It provides investors, decision-makers and stakeholders with access to accurate and regularly updated information, contributing to a more attractive and transparent investment environment.

During the presentation, participants were introduced to the platform’s key features, technical capabilities and operational mechanisms, including data management processes and content updating procedures. The platform also highlights the governorate’s economic strengths and competitive advantages, helping to promote its potential to local and international investors.

The initiative forms part of a broader digital transformation programme aimed at enhancing public services, improving data governance and supporting evidence-based decision-making through greater institutional integration and coordination.

Participants also discussed a number of proposals and development recommendations to enrich the platform’s content, strengthen data integration and ensure comprehensive coverage of investment opportunities, projects and economically viable sites throughout the governorate.

The discussions underscored the importance of continuing to develop digital solutions that support the investment sector and leverage emerging technologies to improve data quality and accessibility, thereby enhancing the governorate’s readiness to attract high-value investments.

The platform reflects Al Sharqiyah South Governorate’s commitment to building an integrated digital ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth, strengthens investment competitiveness and aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the government’s digital transformation agenda.

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