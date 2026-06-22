PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South African assets are attracting fresh buyers as fears of stagflation fade, with fund managers increasing exposure to mining stocks to their highest levels in five years, according to a survey released on Monday.
The Bank of America Global Research South Africa Fund Manager Survey conducted from June 5 to 11 among 14 institutional investors highlighted a sharp recovery in market sentiment, with a net 93% of respondents identifying more buying than selling opportunities — the highest proportion since 2009.
OIL PRICES EASE INFLATION CONCERNS
A 29% drop in oil prices in June, compared to May peaks, has significantly reduced inflation pressures. That has seen a sharp turnaround from last month in forecasts, when a net 75% of fund managers expected higher inflation, and 25% predicted an economic slowdown. In June, the economy reading fell to net zero, while inflation expectations collapsed to just net 7%.
Despite easing inflation, all surveyed fund managers expect the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to hike rates in the third quarter.
Deutsche Bank, in a separate note, said more tightening is likely, citing pipeline inflation risks and the possibility of an additional 50 basis points of hikes if oil prices rise again. However, there remains a chance the SARB could pause rate increases at its July Monetary Policy Committee meeting if inflation expectations remain stable.
South African 10-year bonds remain attractive to investors, with a net 29% of fund managers viewing them as undervalued.
The rand is also expected to strengthen, with Deutsche Bank forecasting USD/ZAR at 16.0 by the end of 2026. The currency's outlook is supported by a resilient trade balance, SARB's hawkish stance on inflation, and political stability domestically, the bank said.