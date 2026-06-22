UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 66% of the work has been completed on its luxury development - Creek Views III - located on the shores of the Dubai Creek within Dubai Healthcare City, and is now on track for its delivery in Q4.

Giving a project update, Azizi said structural works have been completed, with blockwork reaching 100% and internal plastering at 98%. MEP works too have progressed hitting 79% completion, while HVAC installations have reached 83%.

Façade works are currently 75% complete, elevator installations stand at 90%, and tiling works are at 55%. Overall finishes across the development have reached 60%. A total of 780 personnel are presently deployed on-site, supporting steady and efficient construction progress, , said Azizi in its statement.

Creek Views III is the latest addition to Azizi Creek Views in Dubai Healthcare City. Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the development comprises a total of 290 units with a mix of studios and one- to three-bedroom apartments, along with other lifestyle-centered amenities.

These include two rejuvenating pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and dedicated areas for BBQ, yoga, and children’s play, it stated.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Creek Views III has reached structural completion, with its blockwork fully formed and its façade now 75% complete."

"What was once a rendering has become a defining presence on the skyline of Dubai Healthcare City, and a meaningful addition to the wellness district we are proud to help shape," remarked Azizi.

Dubai Healthcare City is a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. Strategically located, it offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres, as well as lifestyle and shopping options.

With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience, he added.

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