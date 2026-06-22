Muscat: Oman’s Consumer Price Index rose by 3.8 per cent in May 2026 compared with the same month of 2025, according to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The average inflation rate during the January–May 2026 period increased by 2.8 per cent, based on the 2018 base year.

The miscellaneous personal goods and services group recorded the highest price increase at 9.6 per cent, followed by transport at 9.2 per cent and food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.6 per cent.

Prices in restaurants and hotels rose by 4.7 per cent, while furniture, household equipment and routine maintenance increased by 3.1 per cent. Education prices went up by 2.2 per cent, health by 1.8 per cent, and recreation and culture by 0.3 per cent.

Prices of clothing and footwear, communication, and tobacco remained largely unchanged. Meanwhile, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels recorded a slight decline of 0.3 per cent.

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, vegetables recorded the highest rise at 24.9 per cent, followed by fruits at 16.7 per cent and meat at 5.1 per cent.

Non-alcoholic beverages rose by 3.6 per cent, milk, cheese and eggs by 2.6 per cent, sugar, jam, honey and confectionery by 2.5 per cent, and other food products by 1.9 per cent. Bread and cereals increased by 1 per cent, while oils and fats rose by 0.8 per cent and fish and seafood by 0.3 per cent.

By governorate, Al Dhahirah recorded the highest inflation rate at 4.8 per cent, followed by Al Dakhiliyah at 4.4 per cent and Muscat at 4.2 per cent.

Al Buraimi recorded an increase of 3.9 per cent, while Al Wusta saw a rise of 3.5 per cent. South Al Batinah and Musandam each recorded inflation of 3.4 per cent, while North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah posted 3.2 per cent. North Al Batinah and Dhofar recorded the lowest increase at 2.3 per cent.

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