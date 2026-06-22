KUWAIT - Data released by Kuwait's Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) on Sunday showed that the consumer price index (inflation) rose by 2.49 percent at the end of May 2026 compared to the same month a year earlier.

The CSB told KUNA in a statement that Kuwait's inflation rate increased by 0.07 percent in May compared to April 2026.

It attributed the annual increase to higher prices across key groups influencing the consumer price index, particularly food, health, clothing and footwear, education, and miscellaneous goods and services.

The bureau said the price index for the food and beverages group rose by 5.96 percent in May compared to the same month of 2025, while the tobacco and cigarettes group increased by 0.07 percent.

It added that the clothing and footwear group rose by 1.10 percent, while housing services prices increased by 0.49 percent. Prices for household furnishings and maintenance equipment also rose by 1.18 percent.

The health group recorded an increase of 1.19 percent, while transport prices rose by 4.46 percent compared to May 2025.

The communications group increased by 1.03 percent year-on-year, while the recreation and culture group rose by 1.06 percent and the education group by 0.94 percent.

The CSB noted that prices in the restaurants and hotels group increased by 0.88 percent year-on-year in May, while miscellaneous goods and services recorded the highest rise at 6.61 percent.

On a monthly basis, food and beverage prices rose by 0.24 percent in May compared to April. The bureau added that Kuwait's inflation rate excluding the food and beverages group increased by 1.59 percent year-on-year in May.

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