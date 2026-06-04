MAG Group Holding plans to announce a new real estate project called ‘MAG Square’ within the next two weeks, with a market value of up to AED2 billion ($544.59 million), said Moafaq Ahmad Al Gaddah, Founder and Chairman of MAG Group Holding.

In an interview with the Government of Dubai Media Office, he said: "All of our projects in Dubai are progressing according to the approved timelines, and during this year we will complete and hand over six new projects.

"We are proud to be part of the development journey of Dubai and the UAE. What we have witnessed since the 1980s in terms of rapid development and speed of execution across Dubai is exceptional and unprecedented on a global scale," he said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

