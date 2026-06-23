Arab Finance: El Gouna Red Sea, the year-round destination developed by Orascom Development Egypt, has launched SIBA El Gouna, a new residential development that introduces a multi-architect design approach while building on the town’s longstanding focus on low-density, human-scale living, as per an emailed press release.

SIBA El Gouna carries this philosophy forward through a masterplan developed by Burton Studio, which is known for its site-specific approach to creating environments that balance context, innovation, and long-term sustainability.

As one of the first residential developments in El Gouna to adopt a multi-architect design model, the project brings together a number of internationally recognized architecture firms, each contributing its own interpretation of El Gouna’s low-density living concept within a unified masterplan.

The participating firms include London-based Unknown Works, known for projects such as Garden House in London and its landscape-led architectural approach; Greece-based Block722, which has designed contemporary residential projects across the Mediterranean; Spain-based Mesura, recognized for hospitality and residential developments including Mas de Torrent Hotel; and OOAA, whose projects include the Chapel of Sound in China and focus on creating emotionally engaging architectural environments.

The first residential concept unveiled within SIBA El Gouna is the Triangle Villa, designed by Unknown Works. The three-bedroom, single-story villa is organized around a central triangular space that connects indoor and outdoor living areas. The design prioritizes openness, natural light, privacy, and a close relationship with the surrounding environment.

SIBA El Gouna has also introduced its second residential prototype, the Tandem Villa, designed by Block722. The twin-villa concept features two separate residences connected through a shared architectural design. Shaded terraces, terracotta elements, interconnected spaces, and a central atrium create opportunities for interaction while maintaining privacy for residents.

The development is situated on elevated terrain overlooking lagoons, the golf course, and offering partial views of the Red Sea. Its masterplan incorporates a staggered layout designed to enhance privacy, visual openness, and circulation throughout the community, with bridges connecting different parts of the development.

According to El Gouna, the initial phase of SIBA will be followed by additional launches in the coming months, with each introducing a new architectural concept while remaining aligned with the town’s established design principles.