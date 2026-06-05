Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice on May 24 and 25, 2026 reached QAR 256,631,902.

Meanwhile, the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period reached QAR 21, 021, 769.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, commercial shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira and Al Shamal, and areas of Al Kharaej, Lusail 69, The Pearl, Al Wukair, Ghar Thuaib.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department between May 17- May 21 exceeded QAR 558 million.

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