Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 8,313.76 points, marking a decrease of 17.4 points, or 0.21%, comparedto the last trading session, which closed at 8,331.13 points.

The total trading value reached RO 62,012,117, representing a rise of 23.6% fromthe previous trading session, which recorded RO 50,172,042.

According to the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 0.113% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 38.22 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 8,903,000, accounting for 14.36% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 5,895,000, or 9.51%.Net non-Omani investment increased by RO 3,000,000, representing a 4.85% rise.

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