Arab Finance: Egypt’s proptech startup Byit has expanded into the UAE and launched a new range of AI-powered solutions to empower real estate brokers and enable more efficient cross-border property transactions, according to an emailed press release.

The move comes just months after the strategic funding round backed by A15, Beltone Holding, and a group of angel investors.

Byit has established Byit Ventures in the UAE in line with its regional expansion strategy to connect Egyptian real estate supply with international demand, particularly from GCC-based investors.

The move would unlock new revenue streams for brokers and facilitate the flow of foreign investment into Egypt’s real estate market.

Byit’s platform leverages AI-driven tools to streamline the brokerage process, enabling agents to provide clients with suitable properties through data-driven insights and personalized recommendations.

The newly introduced solutions also introduce real-time market analysis, client lifecycle management, and performance optimization tools, helping brokers accelerate deal closures and improve operational efficiency.

The company currently operates a network of more than 40,000 freelance brokers, alongside partnerships with over 450 developers and access to more than 1,000 mapped projects, positioning it as a scalable and transparent alternative to traditional brokerage models.

Byit plans to further expand across the Gulf region, with Saudi Arabia selected as the next target market in its regional growth strategy.

Antoine Azer, Founder of Byit, commented: “We are building more than just a platform; we are enabling brokers to operate across borders with greater efficiency, transparency, and access to international demand. With AI at the core of our technology, we are redefining how real estate transactions are executed in the region."

Nader Jimmy, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Byit, said: “This expansion, combined with our recent funding, puts us in a strong position to scale across the GCC. By connecting brokers with international buyers and equipping them with advanced AI tools, we are driving higher transaction volumes and unlocking new growth opportunities for the market."

Jimmy continued: “At Byit, we are focused on building the infrastructure that brokers need to succeed in a competitive and fast-evolving landscape, from lead generation and data insights to closing deals more efficiently. Our ambition is to become the go-to platform for real estate brokers across the region."