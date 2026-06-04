Arab Finance: The average daily trading value on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has risen to approximately $200 million, reflecting growing investor confidence in the Egyptian market and its ability to absorb economic and geopolitical developments, according to Omar Radwan, Chairman of the EGX.

Speaking during the launch of trading on the main market for TAWASOA for Factoring, Radwan said the EGX is preparing for a growth phase, supported by an increasing number of government and private sector offerings that are expected to deepen the market and enhance its appeal to both local and foreign investors.

Radwan noted that the Egyptian market has navigated a series of regional and global economic and geopolitical challenges in recent years while maintaining its position among emerging markets in the region.

He explained that the EGX’s strategy for the coming period focuses on expanding the derivatives market and developing risk management tools, alongside strengthening debt markets through treasury bills and bonds. These measures are expected to improve price discovery mechanisms and support more efficient capital allocation.

The exchange is also working to increase the representation of different economic sectors and enhance the free float of listed companies, providing investors with a broader range of investment opportunities while supporting market depth and efficiency.

Radwan added that the EGX continues to invest in technological infrastructure as well as trading, clearing, and settlement systems in line with international standards and best practices. He said these efforts will strengthen market efficiency, flexibility, and the exchange’s ability to keep pace with developments in financial markets.

Looking ahead, he said the EGX will place greater emphasis on supporting government and private sector listing programs, attracting local and foreign investment, and encouraging family-owned businesses to go public. The exchange will also continue providing support related to disclosure, governance, and transparency requirements.

Commenting on TAWASOA for Factoring’s move to the main market, Radwan described the transfer of its shares, effective from today’s trading session, as an important step in the company’s development. He said the move reflects the company’s success in meeting listing requirements and will create opportunities for growth, expansion, and strengthening its investor base in the coming period.

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