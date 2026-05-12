Doha, Qatar: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and General Atlantic, a leading global investor, yesterday announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership, deepening the relationship between two leading global investment institutions.

As part of the agreement, QIA has committed $500m to General Atlantic’s global growth equity investment strategies.

This collaboration reflects QIA’s ongoing commitment to global partnerships and long-term capital deployment, and General Atlantic’s deep conviction in the region’s future, together underscoring a shared, sustained strategic outlook on the opportunity set ahead.

Beyond capital, the partnership includes a broad set of strategic initiatives. General Atlantic and QIA will collaborate on thematic research and market insights to strengthen sourcing and investment conviction across strategies, while also supporting portfolio companies seeking access to Middle Eastern markets. In addition, General Atlantic will provide professional development opportunities for QIA employees to support knowledge transfer, foster innovation, and help develop the next generation of investment leaders in alignment with Qatar’s National Development Strategy goals.

“This partnership is more than co-investing – it’s about fostering a culture of excellence and equipping the next generation of our leaders with the knowledge and perspective they need to succeed,” said Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA. “We are delighted to expand our relationship with General Atlantic and to continue advancing our shared mission of building long-term value.”

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with QIA, one of the world’s leading sovereign investors,” said Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic. “Qatar has fostered a dynamic economy, a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, and a new generation of globally minded talent. This milestone reflects our strong conviction in the Middle East’s long-term growth potential, and our continued commitment to supporting the founders and businesses shaping the region’s future.”

General Atlantic has been a committed investor in the Middle East for over a decade, with more than $3 billion deployed since 2012 and a growing on-the-ground presence, including offices opened in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in 2024.

The firm sees the GCC as one of the most structurally compelling regions for sustained growth, driven by policy-led economic diversification, maturing capital markets, and a rapidly maturing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

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