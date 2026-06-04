Khasab – Musandam governorate is fast emerging as one of Oman’s key food security hubs, with projects worth more than RO16.6mn under implementation in 2026 spanning agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture and water resources.

The investments align with Oman Vision 2040 targets, aiming to boost self-sufficiency, strengthen food supply chains and generate employment across the governorate.

Projects range from water purification and bottling, date palm cultivation and traditional date syrup production, to oyster farming, broiler chicken production, integrated aquaculture ventures and modern fish storage facilities equipped with advanced cooling technologies.

Dr Ali bin Abdullah Al Alawi, Director General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Musandam, said the projects would enhance the value of local products and create new job opportunities for citizens.

Musandam’s position along one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes gives it a natural advantage in seafood exports and regional supply chains. Technical surveys have already identified more than 30 suitable sites for floating cage fish farming, reinforcing prospects for the governorate to become a leading aquaculture hub in Oman.

Major investments secured in 2025 include a finfish farming project in floating cages in Khasab valued at over RO10mn, a veterinary quarantine and laboratory facility worth RO2mn, and a table egg production project exceeding RO2.6mn. The management and operation of Khasab Fishing Port carries an investment value of RO8mn.

Dibba has also emerged as a growing investment destination, with fish salting, drying, freezing and finfish aquaculture projects aimed at expanding value-added seafood production and food-processing industries.

Additional ventures under the ministry’s Tatweer platform include cattle farms, dairy manufacturing and seasonal fodder cultivation in Bukha, alongside tree cultivation, beekeeping and nursery projects in Madha and Khasab.

“Musandam possesses significant strategic advantages that position it as a leading destination for food security and aquaculture projects in Oman,” Al Alawi said, adding that public-private cooperation would be critical to sustaining investment momentum and meeting the Sultanate’s broader food security goals.