Saudi Arabia’s retail heavyweight, Jarir Marketing, posted a double-digit growth in net profit for the first quarter of the year on the back of strong sales.

Total net profit for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, reached SAR 253.5 million ($67.6 million), marking a 16.7% growth from the same period last year.

Sales jumped 14.4% to SAR 3.04 billion, primarily fueled by high smartphone demand and overall growth across most of the company’s departments.

Earnings per share stood at SAR 0.21, an improvement from SAR 0.18 a year earlier.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)