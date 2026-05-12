Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik conducted a high-profile visit to the headquarters of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on Tuesday, where he was received by H E Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. During the visit, the Director General delivered a formal welcoming address to honour the presence of His Majesty.

A primary highlight of the visit was the official inauguration of the Integrated Operations Centre, named “Bait Al Haitham.” His Majesty the Sultan performed the ceremonial unveiling of the memorial plaque to mark the opening of this facility, which now serves as the principal command and control hub for the energy sector in Oman. Additionally, His Majesty toured a commemorative wall exhibition that documented pivotal moments in the company’s history, focusing on institutional transformation, production increases, and strategic initiatives concerning digital transformation and the development of national talent.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Majesty signed the senior visitors’ book and participated in a group photograph with staff members to commemorate the historic occasion.

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