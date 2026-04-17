The latest factsheet report by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has revealed that Nigeria, in March 2026, imported about 5.9 million litres per day, compared to 3 million litres imported in February 2026.

The report contains figures that provide key insights into market performance, supply trends, and sector dynamics for the period under review.

While the report showed that the petrol consumption rate dropped to 47.3 million litres per day in March 2026 from the 56.9 million litres per day recorded in February 2026, it also revealed that the Dangote Refinery supplied about 34.2 million litres per day to the domestic market in March 2026, down from the 48.2 million litres produced in the same period.

Daily supply of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly referred to as diesel, also dropped to 10.3 million litres per day in March 2026 from the 24.4 million litres per day supplied in February 2026. The report further showed that both domestic and imported supply of diesel declined in March 2026.

While domestic supply of diesel dropped to 3.9 million litres per day in March 2026 from the 8.8 million litres recorded in February 2026, imports also fell to 6.4 million litres per day in March 2026 from the 15.6 million litres per day supplied in February 2026.

The report added that consumption of diesel also dropped to 14.5 million litres per day in March 2026, from the 20.3 million litres per day consumed in February 2026. It further disclosed that the Dangote Refinery supplied 2.2 million litres per day to the domestic market in March 2026, down from the 16.5 million litres per day produced during the period under review.

It also revealed that three modular refineries in Nigeria — Walter Smith, Edo Refinery, and Aradel — jointly supplied an average of 0.629 million litres per day of diesel in March 2026.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, has called on the Federal Government to encourage more modular refineries to boost local supply and promote competition.

He said more Nigerians need to be involved in the oil and gas sector to challenge Dangote’s dominance, while also commending the refinery for cushioning the country amid the ongoing Middle East crisis following the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

He noted that, but for Dangote, fuel could have sold between N2,500 and N3,000 per litre, which would have pushed inflation higher. He added that foreign exchange pressures would also have worsened the cost of petroleum imports.

He said, “We want competition; we want the involvement of Nigerians in the oil and gas sector since our refineries have collapsed. Nigeria would have been in a state of emergency if Dangote were not producing, because our four refineries are no longer functional. With the conflict involving Iran and Israel, as well as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, it would have been very difficult for Nigerians, as petroleum imports would have surged and exchange rate pressures would have intensified.

“Reflectively, this would have affected the pump price of petroleum products. Fuel could have sold for as high as N2,500 or N3,000 per litre in Nigeria, thereby pushing inflation up. I believe Dangote has saved us from this potential crisis.

“I also appeal to the Federal Government to ensure that other refineries become operational to encourage competition. If Dangote stops production today, we would be in serious trouble. This monopoly in refining is risky. Previously, NNPC handled refining, but those refineries are no longer functional, and now Dangote is dominant. The Federal Government should encourage modular refineries to reduce this dependence,” the IPMAN spokesperson added.

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