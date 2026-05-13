Despite the hike in price, Nigerians’ petrol consumption jumped to 51.1 million litres per day in April, the latest Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) FactSheet, has shown.

This is a departure from 46.3 million litres consumed in March.

The latest figure represents eight percent increase in consumption of petrol in April due to the volumes trucked into the domestic market amid steady economic activity.

Based on the Factsheet, the consumption grows more than the total petrol supply for the month, totalling 44.4 million litres per day.

The report shows that daily PMS demand climbed to 51.1 million litres.

According to the report, Dangote Refinery supplied 40.7 million litres per day of PMS-91.7 percent of total supply, while imports dropped to 3.7 million litres per day.

Dangote alone delivered 40.7 million litres per day locally from 53.6 million litres per day production, operating near full capacity, as Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries remained closed.

The report showed that PMS stock sufficiency fell to 17.7 days from 21.2 days, signalling reduced buffers despite higher supply efforts.

AGO consumption also jumped to 17.3 million litres per day from 14.5 million litres per day, with stocks at 39 days.

Similarly, ATK (Aviation fuel) consumption jumped to 2.5 million litres per day from 2.1 my litres per day in the previous month

From the report, LPG consumption dropped to 4.8KT/D in April, from 5.1 KT/D in March.

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