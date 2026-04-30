Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has announced a temporary suspension on receiving applications for establishing stations dedicated to filling and selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, commonly used as cooking gas, across the Sultanate of Oman.

The ministry stated that the decision comes within the framework of regulating the sector and ensuring alignment with approved controls, requirements and procedures governing such activities in various governorates.

It added that new investment opportunities in the LPG sector will be introduced when needed, in accordance with market demand and regulatory considerations. These opportunities will be announced in line with the applicable rules to ensure balanced growth and maintain safety and service standards.

The move is aimed at enhancing market organisation while ensuring that future expansions in the sector are carried out in a structured manner that supports both investors and consumers.

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